Westin Maui Resort and Spa promotes Jennifer Evetushick to Executive Sous Chef

Jennifer Evetushick is the new Executive Sous Chef at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa. In her new post, Evetushick will lead the 75-associate team responsible for the resort’s restaurants banquets, catering and in-room dining operations.

“Since joining The Westin Maui in 2012 as Chef de Cuisine, Chef Jenn has continued to be the creative force in the resort’s culinary & banquet operations,” said resort General Manger Tony Bruno.

Evetushick has more than 15 years of diversified experience within the culinary industry. She launched her professional career at the famed Rittenhouse Hotel in Philadelphia and was later employed by master pastry chef Gunther Heiland at Desserts International. Evetushick said Heiland’s extraordinary skills were an influencing factor in her career path. “[I] learned the importance of being organized, cooking and cleaning as well as catering to diverse clientele with different palates,” she said.

Prior to joining The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Evetushick worked as pastry chef, catering chef and executive chef at Hali`imaile General Store.

Evetushick, originally from Allentown, Pennsylvania. attended the Art Institute of Philadelphia, School of Culinary Arts and was a recipient of the Outstanding Achievement Award in her graduating class.

Photo courtesy of Westin Maui