Under The Stars ‘Pigs, Pinot and Pizza’ at Taverna in Kapalua

Under The Stars: Pigs + Pinot + Pizza will take place at Taverna this Saturday, Mar. 18. The event is Taverna’s first anniversary bash, and they’ll be celebrating with the 3 P’s: Pigs, Pinot and Pizza. Attend in resort-casual attire and delight in tasty selections from eight chef action stations. Taverna will also be deputing their signature Private Label Pinot Noir made by Gary Burk of Costa De Oro Winery in Santa Barbara. A portion of proceeds will go to the Maui Culinary Academy. $100. 6pm. Taverna Kapalua, (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

Photo: Sean M. Hower