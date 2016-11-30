Three’s Bar and Grill in Kihei reopening TONIGHT

Just got word that Three’s Bar & Grill in Kihei, which closed after a fire during the early morning hours of Oct. 23, will reopen tonight (Wednesday, Nov. 30) at 5pm.

“We are super grateful to be back in business. It’s important to us and to our employees,” said co-owner Travis Morrin in a news release sent out this morning. “We want to send a special thanks to everyone who has been a part of the process, including: our faithful employees, Jeff and Evelyn of MW Group, all of the County of Maui departments, MFD for saving our restaurant, neighbor restaurants for lending a helping hand, Bargreen Ellingson for expediting replacement equipment, and all of our contractors for working around the clock to get us open–RVS Construction, Da Kyhn Services, Integrity Air, Wiki Wiki Electric, Remco, Maui Fire and Flood and CDF Engineering. We also want to thank all of our vendors and insurance carriers for working with us through this challenging time. It’s time to open! Let’s cook!”

Judging by the photo above, taken during renovation, Three’s has undergone a few changes. Morrin’s news release mentioned “new tile, paint, a custom mural in the dining room, and even a revamped menu.”

Three’s is located at 1945 S. Kihei Rd., in the Kihei Triangle. For more information go to Threesbarandgrill.com.

Photo courtesy Three’s Bar & Grill