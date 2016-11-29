Three Maui sushi bars make ‘Top 50 Sushi Bars in America’ list

Maui is known for being the home of exquisite dining establishments – and this year, three Maui restaurants (and one in Oahu) were included on the “Top 50 Sushi Bars in America” list recently published on msn.com.

Sushi Paradise in Kihei was named #40 on a list that includes distinguished eateries such as Nobu–one of the world’s most recognized sushi bars and restaurants. The one-chef sushi bar, with simple décor, is fairly low profile–tucked away in a strip mall. It is a favorite of locals but obviously has drawn national attention with its top-quality food.

Maui’s Koiso Sushi Bar in Kihei was named the 43rd best sushi bar in the country. This near-legendary restaurant, with only 15 seats–is known for appealing to people who are interested in simple traditional Japanese plates such as nigiri and sashimi.

If specialty rolls and a vast menu are appealing, Maui’s Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar is an option. Sansei was cited as the 47th best sushi restaurant in the country. Sansei has two locations on Maui–Kapalua and Kihei. It also has a restaurant in Waikiki and also one at the Waikoloa Beach Resort on the Big Island.

Sansei owner D.K. Kodoma said he was honored to be listed as one of the 50 best sushi bars in America for the year 2016. “We’re, obviously, humbled and very proud to be included with such amazing sushi bars all across America,” Kodama said. “We have great customers to thank for their loyalty over all the years and also great staffs in all our restaurants.”

Sushi Sasabune in Honolulu was the only other Hawaii restaurant included on the list. The Oahu restaurant was named #31 on the list.

Click here for the complete list of “Top 50 Sushi Bars in America.”

Photo of Sansei: Sean M. Hower