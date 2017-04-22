Si`a Le Afi… Ignite The Fire Knife Competition at Sheraton Maui Resort

The “Si’a Le Afi… Ignite The Fire” Knife Competition will happen at the Sheraton Maui Resort from Friday, April 28 to Saturday, April 29. The event will bring fire knife competitors from all around Hawaii. The top three competitors will advance to the finals where guests will watch awe-inspiring fire knife performances of courage, valor and skill. There will also be cocktails, a luau buffet dinner and more performances from the Maui Nui Luau. $17-121. 4:30pm. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Ka`anapali Pkwy.); 808-877-7627; Sheraton-maui.com

Photo courtesy of Katelyn Mayer