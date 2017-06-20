Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa Introduces New Culinary Team



A new culinary team is in place at Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. The team of three highly experienced chefs includes Lyndon Honda as executive chef, Chris Lederer as executive sous chef and Mitchell Cooper as sous chef.

The new culinary team will lead operations for the resort’s multiple dining establishments including Black Rock Kitchen, Cliff Dive Grill, Mai Tai Bar, Hank’s Haute Dogs, Teppan-yaki Dan and Black Rock Lounge. They also will lead operations of property catering functions and special events.

Honda comes to the Sheraton with more than 25 years experience in the culinary industry. He has a global approach to food, taking inspiration from an array of cultures and cuisines including Pacific Rim and Hawaii Regional Cuisines, as well as Italian, French, Japanese, Mediterranean, Thai, Filipino and more. Honda has helped open some of Maui’s most successful restaurants, including Maui Brewing Company, and has worked with popular local establishments Aloha Mixed Plate, Pineapple Grill, Old Lahaina Luau and 100 Wines Maui, among others. Honda, who attended Culinary Institute of the Pacific Kapi‘olani, most recently provided private chef services and culinary consulting through his company Laulima Events and Catering in Maui. He also serves on the culinary advisory board for Maui Culinary Academy.

Lederer is an Oahu native and has been cooking in high-end restaurants for more than 10 years. He is an advocate for utilizing locally sourced products whenever possible. With a thoughtful and imaginative approach to cuisine, Lederer has led a number of new culinary offerings since joining the team at Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa including the ‘Ohana Table at Black Rock Kitchen and the Culture & Culinary Series. He previously worked at Trump International Hotel Waikiki, where he served as sous chef. He has also worked at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Ireland, Roy’s Waikiki and Roy’s Hawaii Kai.

Cooper was most recently executive chef at Ami Ami Bar & Grill in Kihei. He has more than 25 years of professional experience, including positions as executive chef at 5 Palms Beach Restaurant in Kihei, executive chef at Frenchman’s Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort in St. Thomas, and food and beverage manager and executive chef at Baltimore Marriott Inner Harbor Hotel at Camden Yards.

“Chefs Honda, Lederer and Cooper are extremely talented and share a passion for food and innovative styles,” said Tetsuji Yamazaki, general manager for Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. “With this new culinary direction, we hope to create fresh, fun and memorable experiences for guests of the hotel and kama‘aina visiting our dining establishments.”

Photo courtesy of Sheraton Maui