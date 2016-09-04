If you’re a Maui foodie, you won’t want to miss the Olive Oil Cooking Class at Sugar Beach Events this Saturday, Sept. 10. Chef Lee will teach students the history and wonders of olive oil, and the best ways to use it in cooking. Once the instruction part of the class is over, guests can enjoy tasting their creations while sipping on pairings. Please wear closed-toes shoes. $95. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

Photo: Jules:stonesoup/flickr