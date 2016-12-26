New Year’s Hangover Specials at the Terrace Ritz Carlton in Kapalua

The Terrace Restaurant at the Ritz Carlton in Kapalua will present a special New Year’s Hangover Specials brunch on Sunday, Jan. 1. There are few better ways to start the New Year than by hitting up a Bloody Mary Bar! Smooth over the drama of 2016 (including the hangover) with a special breakfast buffet, strong libations, positive vibes and a gorgeous atmosphere for the first day of 2017. $41. 6:30am. The Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

Photo: Flickr/Anthony