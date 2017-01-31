New Kō General Manager Chris Hong

.

Chris Hong has been named the new General Manager for Fairmont Kea Lani’s restaurant Kō.

Hong brings more than 20 years of progressive restaurant management and hospitality experience to his role at the Kea Lani. He previously held food and beverage leadership roles at the Hyatt Regency Maui, Grand Wailea; and Ruth’s Chris Steak House where he oversaw the operations as well as sales and marketing.

“We are elated to welcome Chris to lead Fairmont Kea Lani’s signature restaurant, Kō,” said resort General Manager Charles Head. “Chris’s extensive background in restaurant management along with his customer focused drive for excellence will propel Kō to great success.”

Hong began his career as a chef and holds a degree in Culinary Arts from the Le Cordon Bleu Scottsdale Culinary Institute.

In his new position at the Kea Leni, he will manage all operational aspects of Kō as well as the private dining venue, Kō Garden.

The award-winning Kō says it offers cuisine inspired by the vast ethnicities brought together during Maui’s sugarcane plantation era. The menu–originating from the kitchens of Kō chefs’ tutus and aunties–was designed to allow you to taste generations of local cuisine deep rooted in the island’s culture and history. And more than 90 percent of fish, beef and produce are sourced locally, making the flavors authentic and sustainable.

Photo courtesy Fairmont Kea Lani