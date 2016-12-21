Merry Christmas! Top 25 Holiday Parties on Maui

There’s Christmas Cheer for everyone near and dear in here. You can catch the Firstlight Film Festival, experience snow, shop ‘til you drop, take your sleigh to a buffet or shake your booty to “Jingle Bells.” Here, you’ll find nothing but Santa-approved affairs to make the holiday merry and bright. Mele Kalikimaka!

MAUI FILM FESTIVAL: FIRST LIGHT 2016 – Mon. Dec 22 – Wed. Dec 28. Maui Film Festival lights up the Silver Screen at the Castle Theater with its annual First Light: Academy Screenings on Maui, the Festival’s Holiday Season Celebration of Cinema featuring Hawaii Premieres and Special Screenings. Tickets are $48 for 4-Film VIP FastPass, single tickets are $14 for adults, and $10 for kids 16 and under. For capsules on all of the different movies and to see the trailers click here. For more information and screen times please visit Mauifilmfestival.com. 4:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HOLIDAY BOOK DRIVE BENEFITING IMUA FAMILY SERVICES – Thu. Dec 22 – Sat. Dec 31. Give the gift of literacy this season. In cooperation with the Book Trust, Barnes and Noble is hosting a Holiday Book Drive. Stop by and pick out your favorite children’s book or ask the staff for suggestions and you can help island keiki read more and learn more. 9:00am. Barnes and Noble, (325 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-662-1300; Barnesandnoble.com

PHOTOGRAPHS WITH SANTA – Thu. Dec 22 – Sat. Dec 24. Professional photographs with Santa will be available. Photo gift packages start at $23, and customers may also purchase the digital download. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

BE YOUR BEST ELF! – Thu. Dec 22. Join performing artist and musician Mary Lynn Goode for an interactive presentation of Holiday season stories. Sing-along as she strums her ukulele and enjoy her finger plays and crafts. 10:00am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

LET IT SNOW! SNOW FALLS ON MAUI – Thu. Dec 22, 6pm & Sat. Dec 24, 12pm. It’s snowing on Maui! Come by QKC as it transforms into a giant snow globe this holiday season. Snowflakes will descend on the center court with each snowfall show lasting for ten minutes presented with holiday music and lights. Starbucks will treat early arrivals to hot chocolate to add to the yuletide celebration. Free. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HOLIDAY JAZZ WITH ROCKS HENDRICKS – Thu. Dec 22. 6:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI COMMUNITY BAND HOLIDAY CONCERT – Thu. Dec 22. 7:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS CONCERT – Thu. Dec 22. Enjoy Maui’s premiere performers in this heart-warming family evening of song. Featuring, Debra Lynn, Alexis and Steven Dascoulias, Kalei Jaramillo, Vinnie Linares, Leighanna Locke, Lisa Paulson, Electra Richards, Karen Stavash, Robert E. Wills, Alana Yurkanin and Maui Madrigale! Accompanied by John Rowehl on piano! Partial of proceeds to benefit Maui OnStage. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

HUI HOLIDAYS 2016 – Thu. Dec 22 – Sat. Dec 24. The Hui’s highly anticipated holiday shopping event returns with a winter wonderland of local and handmade items for everyone on your list! Join the Hui for a shopping extravaganza as its beloved Gallery Shop at Kaluanui expands to fill the entire gallery with a winter wonderland of local and handmade items and museum-quality stocking stuffers. You’ll be sure to find rare and perfect gifts for your friends, teachers, keiki, and family. 9:00pm. Hui Noeau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

UGLY SWEATER CHRISTMAS PARTY – Fri. Dec 23. Find or create the ugliest Christmas Sweater and wear it to the Youth Christmas Party. There will be plenty food, crazy-awesome games and a white elephant gift exchange. 5:00pm. Living Way Church Maui, (399 N. Market St., Wailuku)

HOLIDAY JAZZ – Fri. Dec 23. 6:00pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

KIHEI FOURTH FRIDAY “MELE KALIKIMAKA MAUI” – Fri. Dec 23. Santa Claus is coming to town! Come and “Play in Kihei” and listen to entertainment, by Maui’s own Marty Dread, Andrew Molina, DJ Ezekiel and a Ceremonial Drill Demonstration by the 57th Air Squadron, Civil Air Cadets. Enjoy many local taste treats in the large food court area or at the many eateries. Keiki activities include, Face Painting By Rainbow Chameleon Art Party, Balloon Twisting By Christaline, Jolie on Stilts By Cirque Jolie, Mechanical Bull Riding, Walk on Water Balls and Human Bowling Balls by Morey Inc. There will also be the Maui Spider Jump, Hula Hooping and Bubbles. Please bring a non-perishable food donation to support the Maui Food Bank. Free. 6:00pm. Kihei 4th Friday, (S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

HULA HALE ‘O PUKALANI HOLIDAY PERFORMANCE – Fri. Dec 23. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

ALL ABOARD THE HOLIDAY EXPRESS – Fri. Dec 23 – Sun. Dec 25. The Maui Sugar Cane Train presents the Holiday Express, two rides available each night 6:30pm and 8:00pm. The experience begins at Pu’ukolii Station. You will board the decorated train and head south along the tracks. There’s a brief stop at the Ka’anapali station, and a stop at the trestle bridge before turning around and heading back to Pu’ukoli. All guest will receive milk and fresh baked cookies, and Santa will be on the train with a free toy for the Keiki. Check-in/boarding is 30 minutes before start time. Ride is approximately 45 minutes. Maui Sugar Cane Train, (957 Limahana Pl., Lahaina); 808-667-6851; Sugarcanetrain.com

FRIDAY BEFORE CHRISTMAS GIG – Fri. Dec 23. Enjoy live festive music and great Mexican food. BYOB. 6:30pm. Taquiera Cruz, (2395 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-875-2910; Taqueriacruz.com

HOW THE LAMONTS STOLE X-MAS – Fri. Dec 23. Rock your stockings off and get your Festive Fix on with The Lamonts and special guest Gaia Golden, DJ sets by Santa’s Lil Helper and DJ Boomshot. There will be a wet eggnog T-shirt contest, take home gravy vat for ugliest Christmas sweater, pee on Santa’s lap and get a holiday keychain, reindeer lap dances and Christmas carol sing-alongs. 21+. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

PSYCHEDELIC HOLIDAZE JAM – Fri. Dec 23. Celebrate the Holidaze with The Matt Del Olmo Band, DJ Sweet Beets and The Engineer. There also will be surprise special guest jumping on stage to jam intermittently throughout the evening. 21+. $10. 9:30pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

FESTIVE FRISKY FRIDAY – Fri. Dec 23. Get festively frisky this Friday, music by DJ Skinny Guy will get you in the holiday spirit. 21+. 10:00pm. Ambrosia Martini Lounge, (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-1011; Ambrosiamaui.com

CHRISTMAS EVE AND DAY BREAKFAST WITH SANTA – Sat. Dec 24 & Sun. Dec 25. Enjoy a memorable breakfast buffet with specialty items and whimsical keiki buffet station plus a visit from Santa himself. Your family will have the opportunity to take pictures with Santa Claus throughout the morning. Reservations recommended. $41. 6:30am. The Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

CHARLEY’S IS OPEN CHRISTMAS EVE AND DAY – Sat. Dec 24 & Sun. Dec 25. Friends and family are invited to enjoy Charley’s full menu and holiday cheer. 7:00am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

PHOTO’S WITH SANTA – Sat. Dec 24. Capture the season with holiday photo packages available from Imaging Plus Hawaii. 10:00am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

RAINBOW’S CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER BUFFET – Sat. Dec 24. Yummy fresh salad bar, cold display, a variety of appetizers, a carving station with prime rib of beef and ham. Hot Entrees choices are, fish w/ white sauce, salt n’ pepper shrimp, char siu, chicken stir-Fry, fried noodles, seafood pasta, steamed rice, mashed potatoes with gravy and an assortment of desserts. Cost is $36.95 for adults and $17 for children 5-11. 4:30pm. Rainbow Dining Room at Maui Beach Hotel, (170 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-872-9315; Mauibeachhotel.net

UPCOUNTRY CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER – Sat. Dec 24. Buon Natale, enjoy dinner upcountry in style. 5:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

BLACK ROCKS CHRISTMAS EVE TASTING MENU – Sat. Dec 24. Indulge in a special Christmas Eve prix fixe menu. The special chef’s tasting menu features an amuse bouche of Kamuela tomato gazpacho with blue crab salad, followed by a Waipoli greens salad to start. Guests will also enjoy grilled Colorado veal chop stuffed with pancetta and caramelized Maui onion with Hamakua mushroom ragout and roasted potatoes. The menu ends on a sweet note with egg nog creme brulee. $68. 5:30pm. Black Rock Kitchen at Sheraton Maui, (2605 Kaanapali Prkwy., Lahaina); 808-921-4600; Blackrockkitchen.com

TOUR OF THE STARS SANTA WATCH – Sat. Dec 24. Search the skies during a special Christmas Eve Tour of the Stars with Eddie Mahoney, Director of Astronomy. Please call Hyatt Concierge for reservations at 808-667-4727. 7:00pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

SANTA’S SHINDIG – Sat. Dec 24. Enjoy Christmas Eve specials and dance to jingle beats provided by DJ Decka. 21+. 10:00pm. Ambrosia Martini Lounge, (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-1011; Ambrosiamaui.com

KAHILI’S CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH – Sun. Dec 25. Spend Christmas Day with the family in Waikapu and enjoy brunch. The buffet includes a salad bar, seafood bar, carving and omelet station, choice of entrees and yummy desserts. Cost is $34.95 per person and $17.95 for keiki 5-10 years old. There are two seating available, 10:00am or 12:00pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

CHRISTMAS LUNCH AND DINNER – Sun. Dec 25. Celebrate Christmas while taking in the breathtaking panoramic views. There will be a special menu in conjunction with the regular menu. Lunch Starts at 10:30am and dinner starts at 5:00pm. Call or go online to make a reservation. Seascape Ma’alaea Restaurant, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

CHRISTMAS BRUNCH AT SWAN COURT – Sun. Dec 25. Maui locals and travelers are invited to an all-you-can-eat holiday buffet featuring roasted turkey, fresh island fish, bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, warm autumn soups, fresh local salads, artisan cheeses, sweet local fruits, and freshly baked pies! $74 for adults, $34 for children 5-12. Please reserve with Hyatt Concierge at 808-667-4727. 11:00am. Swan Court at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

CANE AND CANOES CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER – Sun. Dec 25. Enjoy a delicious holiday buffet filled with traditional favorites and island-inspired cuisine. Dinner include chef attended carving stations, Hawaiian luau and children’s displays, a holiday dessert presentation and live entertainment. Cost is $99 per adult and $39 for children ages 5-12. Call for reservations. 3:00pm. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

CHRISTMAS DAY FEAST AT THE TERRACE – Sun. Dec 25. Raise a glass as the culinary team presents a lavish holiday buffet with an array of delicacies, highlighted with entertainment by a contemporary Hawaiian soloist and hula dancer. Cost is $108 per adult and $48 per child 6-12. Reservations recommended. 3:00pm. The Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

BLACK ROCK’S CHRISTMAS DINNER BUFFET – Sun. Dec 25. Celebrate Christmas with family and friends with a buffet, includes seasonal salads, seafood and poke, herb-crusted prime rib of beef carving station, chef’s signature dishes as steamed snap and eat crab legs, coconut crusted Mahi-Mahi, baked ham glazed with honey mustard, Christmas turkey, along with holiday pastries and desserts. Cost is $65 for adults and $23 for children ages 6-12. 4:00pm. Black Rock Kitchen at Sheraton Maui, (2605 Kaanapali Prkwy., Lahaina); 808-921-4600; Blackrockkitchen.com

XMAS DAY DANCE! – Sun. Dec 25. Hosted by the Maui Conscious Movement Community, enjoy some Christmas dancing with Kabba. 4:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LU’AU – Sun. Dec 25. Celebrate Christmas with authentic songs and dances of Polynesia, including the unforgettable Samoan fire-knife dance! The all-you-can-eat buffet will be overflowing with traditional island specialties and holiday favorites! Reservations required. For pricing and bookings please call Hyatt Concierge at 808-667-4727. 5:00pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

TAVERNA’S CHRISTMAS DINNER – Sun. Dec 25. If you don’t want to cook, head to Kapalua and enjoy fabulous holiday dinner. Offering three dinner choices, House Made Moloka’i Venison Terrine for $22, Pan Seared Alaskan Halibut for $41 or 14oz Grilled New York Steak for $46. In addition offering a limited menu of Taverna’s popular appetizers. 5:00pm. Taverna Kapalua, (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

XMAS MOVIES AND MUSIC – Mon. Dec 26. Head to the south and enjoy Christmas movies, games and music. 7:30pm. Ambrosia Martini Lounge, (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-1011; Ambrosiamaui.com

JAPANESE CULTURAL SOCIETY OF MAUI’S OSHOGATSU TRADITIONS DINNER – Wed. Dec 28. Members and the general public are invited to attend the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui’s Oshogatsu Traditions Dinner. Start off with Mochi pounding and sampling, followed by a New Year’s soup made with Mochi and seasonal vegetables. Other activities include sharing of information about other Japanese New Year’s traditions and playing Japanese games. Ticket are $10 for members and $15 for non-members and are available for purchase at Credit Associates of Maui. 5:30pm. Wailuku Hongwanji Mission, (1828 Vineyard St., Wailuku); 808-244-0406 or 808-244 -9647; Wailukuhongwanji.org