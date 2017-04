Down to Earth in Kahului will hold a 40th Mega Anniversary Sale this Friday, Mar. 24. They’ll be offering 40 percent off of more than a hundred of their best selling items. They’ve been proudly offering vegetarian groceries and meals in Hawaii since 1977, so stop in to say congrats and pick up some great deals for your family. 6am-10pm. Down to Earth, (305 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-877-2661; Downtoearth.org

Photo: Sean M. Hower