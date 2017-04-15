MauiWine’s Ulupalakua Vineyards 2015 and 2016 Release at Luana Lounge

This Friday, April 21, MauiWine’s Ulupalakua Vineyards 2015 and 2016 Release event will take place at Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge. The evening will feature their 2015 Malbec, Grenache and Syrah as well as their 2016 Viognier, Chenin Blanc and Rose. Six wine tastings will be accompanied by a multi-course meal created by Chef Tylun Pang. In addition, MauiWine owner Paula Hegele and winemaker Mark Beaman will talk story with the guests about MauiWine’s history and insights on the wine producing process. Only 100 tickets are available. $35+. 5pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2290; Mauiwine.com

Photo courtesy MauiWine