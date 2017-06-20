Maui Brewing Company beers will soon be available in 23 states

Maui Brewing Company is expanding distribution and will soon be available in 23 states. The local brewing company has partnered with Imperial Beverage in Michigan, Johnson Brothers of Wisconsin in Wisconsin and Artisan Beer Company in Minnesota to increase its national footprint beginning the month of June.

MBC fans in these Midwest states will be able to purchase Maui’s flagship craft beers including Bikini Blonde Lager, Big Swell IPA, Coconut Hiwa Porter and Pineapple Mana Wheat, as well as seasonal and limited releases as they are distributed to restaurants and retailers in both draft and cans, respectively.

“Once we launched in the state of Illinois, we started to receive request after request from their neighbors to the north,” said Pete Scheider, National Sales Manager of Maui Brewing Company. “We’re excited to be able to offer 100 percent Hawaiian beer to Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan through these distributors.”

The announcement comes just as summer kicks off–a great season for MBC. The brew company will have two additional beers available for a limited time throughout the summer–while supplies last. Both will be available in all markets where MBC craft beer can be found.

The often-requested Blood Orange Lorenzini Double India Pale Ale, originally released in 2015, hit markets on May 26 in four-pack cans and draft. Brewed with local fruit and blood orange juice, this beer has a heavy citrus and hop aroma and balanced flavor. It is a deceptively drinkable Double IPA at 8.0 percent ABV and 85 IBUs.

In late June, MBC will be releasing Mango Hefeweizen, a Bavarian-style wheat ale that is brewed with locally sourced mango, and targets 5.5 percent ABV and 13 IBU. The slight banana and clove aroma and tropical fruit flavors of mango are perfect for those sunny summer days at the lake or a picnic, according to MBC. It will be available in 6-pack cans and draft.

Maui Brewing Company has remained steadfast regarding local production. The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

Photo: Bryan Berkowitz