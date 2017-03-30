Masters of Retail Success Dinner at Kahili Golf Course

The fifth Masters of Retail Success Dinner will take place at Kahili Golf Course this Wednesday, Apr. 5. The evening will feature dinner, a no-host bar and talk-story sessions with a handful of Maui’s retail entrepreneurs. Learn more about business challenges and successes from Garrett Marrero of Maui Brewing Co., Mele Fong of Ukulele Mele on Maui, Bradley Bunn of Lost on Lanai and Harry Hasegawa of Hasegawa General Store. $45. 5pm. Kahili Golf Course, (2500 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Meetup.com/MauiBusinessBrainstormers

photo courtesy of Flickr/Jen Russo