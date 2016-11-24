Kalama Intermediate School Garden Fundraiser at Flatbread Paia this Tuesday

Kalama Intermediate School’s garden agriculture program may still be in its infancy, but ag teacher Garth Marriott has things in full swing. So much so the class is already growing toppings for the pizza at Flatbread for their upcoming fundraiser night this Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 5-10pm.

“We were trying to make it a goal to grow toppings for the pizza,” says Marriott. “Flatbread suggested basil and rosemary. We used that as a curriculum base for the kids to talk about real world applications, like what volume we need to produce. They need 12 pounds of basil to cover a week’s worth of pizza, so we will be able to provide about half of that. We will be harvesting on Monday for the Tuesday fundraiser. We need 48 really strong plants for that, and with the time constraints we weren’t quite there to produce the full 12 pounds. As a model though we’re trying to move forward with that as a goal. It also really gives the kids a sense of pride when they grow something, and to see it used at this restaurant. And Flatbread has been so great to work with us and be so flexible.”

The curriculum is new, and so far just the 6th graders are working in the garden as part of their classroom work. But Marriott and the administrative team at Kalama are hoping for quick expansion to include all the students.

“The 6th grade students at Kalama are working in the school garden curriculum,” says Marriott. “Half of them come first semester, and the rest come second semester. I have 122 students working in the garden now. Next year after the winter break, the next 122 come in. The program just started last year. Our long term goal is to add some electives for the other 7th and 8th grade students to continue working in the garden. Right now, we have a gap during the 7th and 8th grade years until high school level agriculture. We have started an agriculture club for after school involvement for all grades, and we do a farmers market on Thursdays. We sell fresh produce and starts out of our garden. It’s a really cool way for kids to learn that skill–they learn sales and communication along with the ag. We also want to feed the community as we grow and start to create a surplus.”

The school has also procured nearby acreage, but it will be a while before they can expand that far. That’s where the fundraiser comes in.

“There’s a so much potential for growing this program, but I realized getting money to grease the wheels right away is what is going to help this program the most. The support for our upcoming fundraiser has been phenomenal. We have over 50 companies that have donated stuff for the silent auction. Several of the items are really substantial. We have several gift cards for treatments at the Grand Wailea Spa, Pacific Whale Foundation cruises, Golf Course rounds, stays at bed and breakfasts–we are looking at over $7,000 in retail value for these items. I don’t even know how we’re going to fit it all in on one table at Flatbread. It’s not a bad problem to have.”

This Tuesday, starting at 5pm, Flatbread in Paia will kick down a portion of every pizza they sell to the Kalama Intermediate School Garden. The silent auction will be in full effect as well.

Silent Auction Items: