There’s an Italian Wine Dinner at Hali`imaile General Store this Friday, April 28. It includes a five-course meal prepared by Chef Marc McDowell and wine pairings from the Tuscan and Piedmont regions of Italy presented by Master Sommelier Patrick Okubo. This is a really special Maui foodie and wine lover event, so make sure to make reservations in advance. Space is limited. $150. 5:30pm. Hali`imaile General Store, (900 Hali`imaile Rd., Makawao); 808-572-2666; HGSMaui.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Marc McDowell
