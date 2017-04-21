Humble Market Kitchin will hold a Grand Opening Celebration at the Wailea Beach Resort this Thursday, April 27. The night will include presentations and appearances by celebrities like Steven Tyler, Shep Gordon, Lt. Governor Shan Tsutsui, Mayor Alan Arakawa, Coach Don Nelson, Marty Dread, Chef Kimi Warner, Kai Lenny and Matt Meola. Reservations required. $150-175. 6:30pm. Humble Market Kitchin at Wailea Beach Resort, (3700 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-4655; Hmkmaui.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Humble Market Kitchin
Comments