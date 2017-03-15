How to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Maui

St. Patrick’s Day has grown into an annual festival when we celebrate all things Irish and Ireland. Of course, that typically means scarfing down corned beef and cabbage (yum) and guzzling green beer (yuck). As you can see from the list below, lots of places around Maui are throwing parties and offering specials. But know matter how you celebrate, it’s a time to surround yourself with good cheer and great friends. And always, please enjoy yourself responsibly!

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

HYATT REGENCY MAUI RESORT – Start your St. Patrick’s Day the healthy way and join in a shamrockin’ good time on the Halona Kai Event Lawn. There will be oceanside yoga with Passion of Movement, fresh house-made green juice, mini-massages and a green tea mask giveaway from Kamaha‘o–a Marilyn Monroe Spa and contest and prizes from Ka‘anapali Golf Courses. Reservations required. $20. 8am. (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

DOWN THE HATCH – It’s St. Paddy’s Day at DTH and they’re all about the Irish! Wear green if you don’t want to get pinched and enjoy $5 Irish beverages like Jameson, Car Bombs and Guinness. Special happenings all day, with DJ and dancing starting at 10pm. Doors open at 11am. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

DIAMOND’S ICE BAR AND GRILL – Enjoy this St. Paddy’s Day Bash with fish and chips, Shepherd’s Pie and corn beef and cabbage. 11am. (1279 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – Spend St. Patrick’s Day at Maui’s only Irish owned and operated restaurant and bar. Live entertainment provided by the Glenn Innes Session Band, David Connolly, Pete Sebastian and Peter Hamilton from Fish Tank and The Celtic Tigers. No cover before noon. $10 from 12-4pm, $20 after 4pm, doors open at 11am. (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

THE DIRTY MONKEY – Get Dirty at Lahaina’s BIGGEST St. Patrick’s Day party, with drink specials, swag giveaways, live music and dancing. Taking the stage at 9pm will be DJs Jay-P and Joralien. 3pm. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

SPA HELANI, A HEAVENLY SPA BY WESTIN – Shamrocks and Savasana. Join in sunset yoga class to “om” away your ails with local yogini Julie Mitchell, accompanied by live music by Jimi Canha. Complimentary pint of St. Patrick’s Day Beer at Pailolo Bar and Grill following the class. $15. 5:15pm. (2365 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-2588; Westinmaui.com

ROYAL LAHAINA RESORT – Go for the green at this ballroom bash. Eat, drink, dance and be Irish. Support the theme and be sure to wear green. Enjoy a buffet with pupus, selection of Irish, Hawaiian and vegetarian entrees and desserts. Entertainment provided by Chris Serna. Tickets are $95 per person or $115 at the door, and includes two drinks. Purchase tickets online. 5:30pm. (2780 Keka‘a Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-3611; Universe.com/goforthegreen

SHERATON MAUI RESORT – Black Rock Lounge will feature a special pairing of three corned beef sliders with house pickles and chips with your choice of a Guinness beer or honeydew martini for $18 per person. Black Rock Kitchen offers a three-course prix fixe menu of Guinness stew with cheddar puff pastry, choice of traditional Irish corned beef meal or Maui-style fish and chips and Irish creme chocolate cheesecake with Baileys milkshake and Oreo crumble. $45 per person. 5:30pm. (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

MAKAWAO THIRD FRIDAY: MENEHUNES AND LEPRECHAUNS – All you menehunes shake it Leprechaun style. There will be live music by The Lambsbread and Pearl Rose and fire dancing from circus performers Eve and Travis. Cozmic Theo will presents his power folk artistry. Maui Line Dance Group will be there, and Cal and Tony’s ‘Get Up And Dance’ will give brief lessons. There will also be face painting by Melissa Bruck of Rainbow Chameleon Art and balloon creations from Crystalline. Don’t forget the classic car showcase, silent auction and ono grindz from Makawao restaurants and the pop up food court. 6pm. (Baldwin Avenue); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day with live music by Hi Country. There will be a special corned beef, braised cabbage and boiled red potatoes meal for $32 and $5 Jameson shots and green beer. 7pm. (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

PLAYMAKERS SPORTS BAR – Show up on St. Patrick’s day for the first ever karaoke contest with cash prizes and all kinds of giveaways. Prizes go to best male, female and duet singers. A special prize will be awarded to the best Irish-inspired costume. 8pm. (928 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-4804

KIMO’S – Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire in the oceanfront lounge. 8pm. (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

CLUB ALI‘I NUI – St. Patrick’s Day Party on the sea! Walk the “Red Carpet” as you come aboard the Ali‘i Nui, Maui’s luxurious sailing catamaran, for a night to remember. Dance to music provided by one of Maui’s premier DJs. A premium open bar will be offered with all your favorite libations. Book online. 21+. $99. 8:30pm. (Slip 56, Ma‘alaea Harbor); 808-875-0333; Clubaliinui.com

AMBROSIA MARTINI LOUNGE – Join DJ Decka for a St. Patrick’s Night Party with drink specials. 9pm. (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Ambrosiamaui.com

CASANOVA – Come and join the party! Illumin8, a high vibe alternative indie rock band, will host a St. Patrick’s Day dance party. Featured musicians include Matt Hefner, Brandon Lund, Brooks Shepherd, Andrea Walls, Randi Anne, Chelleigh Starfish and Rasa Priya. 9:15pm. (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT – Head to the north and enjoy this ‘90s night event for St. Patrick’s Day with DJ Blast. $10. 10pm. (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

MAKAWAO UNION CHURCH – Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by dancing to Irish jigs and reels! Live traditional music by the Aloha Celtic Session. No partner or experience necessary. Sit-in musicians welcome. Bring three friends, get in free. $5-10. 6:30pm. (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

KOA PUNA ST. PADDY’S DAY POKER RUN – Meet in the parking lot of Burger King on Ka‘ahumanu Avenue in Kahului. The run ends at Mulligan’s in Kihei. 9am.