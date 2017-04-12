How to Celebrate Easter on Maui

Spring is here, and that means it’s time for Easter. Here’s a rundown on every special event that’s bunny, brunch and/or Easter egg-related that’s happening on Maui.

MAUI ORCHID SOCIETY EASTER EXHIBIT – Thu. Apr 13 – Sat. Apr 15. 9am. (70 E. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU CENTER – Thu. Apr 13 – Sat. Apr 15. Hop along and get your professional photographs with Easter Bunny. 10am-9pm. (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

KEAWAKAPU BEACH – Sat. Apr 15. Easter egg hunting is not just for kids! Certified divers who want to get in on the action may join the 17th annual underwater Easter egg hunt. Advance sign-ups required, visit the shop, call or go online. 8am. (Maui Dreams Dive Co., 1993 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-5332; Mauidreamsdiveco.com

WEST MAUI CREATE – Sat. Apr 15. Children ages 3-14 will have a fun and creative Easter with an Egg Art Workshop. From 9-10am, ages 3-5 will paint and washi tape jumbo Easter eggs. From 10:30am-12pm, ages 6-9 will get a chance to get messy learning to marble eggs and paper with dyes and shaving cream. From 12:30-2:30pm, ages 10-14 will learn about, and get to experiment with, the fascinating and beautiful Polish art of Pysanky egg etching. Class sizes are limited, register online. $25-35. (Maui Preparatory Academy, 4910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-665-9966; Westmauicreate.com

LAHAINA CANNERY MALL – Sat. Apr 15. The Easter Bunny hops to the mall. The big guy himself will be on hand for photos and the keiki from Te Tiare Patitifa will perform hula for family fun. 10am. (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY – Sat. Apr 15. Come and celebrate Freddie the Tortoise’s 14th Birthday. The fun, family event will include an Easter egg hunt for the keiki’s (bring your own basket), with birthday cake to follow. They will also have a keiki zone with crafts and other fun activities. Free. 11am. (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

WESTIN MAUI RESORT – Sun. Apr 16. Eggs-citing festivities planned in celebration of Easter. Enjoy a breakfast buffet at Relish Burger Bistro amidst a scenic poolside garden setting from 6:30-10:30am, priced at $29.50 per adult and $14.50 per child 12 and under. Children will enjoy a traditional egg hunt, petting zoo, crafts and photos with the Easter Bunny at the Valley Isle Ballroom from 8:30-11:00am, priced at $25 per child. (2365 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Kihei); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – Sun. Apr 16. Open for Easter brunch with their famous bloody mary bar. 7am-1pm. (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

TIKI TERRACE AT KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL – Sun. Apr 16. Executive Chef Tom Muromoto has created a delicious brunch menu inspired by the local flavors of Hawaii to complement the day’s festivities. It includes a cold seafood bar, carving station, salad and entrées sections as well as a keiki station. Keikis will also enjoy a petting farm, face painting, Easter themed arts and crafts, live Hawaiian entertainment and an Easter egg hunt in the courtyard. Tickets are $55.95 for adults, $29 for keiki ages 6-12. 7am. (K2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB – Sun. Apr 16. Enjoy an Easter brunch buffet that features a wide variety of brunch options. There will be a seafood, salad, omelet, soup and sweets station and more. Call for reservations. 8am. (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 1-800-438-2929.

KING KAMEHAMEHA GOLF – Sun. Apr 16. Enjoy this Easter Sunday Brunch with entertainment provided by Willie K and friends. Two seating times, 9-11am and 12-2pm. Cost is $60 per adult and $30 per child. Call for reservations. (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

HULA GRILL – Sun. Apr 16. For the first time, guests will be able to enjoy Easter Brunch overlooking Ka‘anapali Beach. A special a la carte brunch menu has been crafted featuring locally inspired breakfast classics as well as many Hula Grill lunch favorites. Guests will be treated to live Hawaiian entertainment including a hula dancer and there will be egg coloring for keiki. 9am. (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

GANNON’S – Sun. Apr 16. Easter Brunch with spectacular views. Featuring omelette, salad, carving and dessert stations. Cost is $48 per person and includes coffee, tea, iced tea and soda, $19.95 for keiki ages 6-9. Call to reserve space. 9am. (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Kihei); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – Sun. Apr 16. Paintbox will be hosting a complimentary Easter egg scramble, bunny appearance, egg dye and more. Cane and Canoe will serve elevated menu selections or a buffet dinner, offering a chilled seafood display, carving, dessert and children’s stations. Or reserve the Kapalua Cliff House for an intimate holiday experience. 9am. (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

FOUR SEASONS RESORT WAILEA – Sun. Apr 16. Celebrate Easter with a keiki egg hunt, games and a visit with the Easter bunny from 9-11am. A lavish buffet awaits in DUO Steak and Seafood from 10:30am-2pm. (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8000; Fourseasons.com/maui

KONO’S ON THE GREEN – Sun. Apr 16. Enjoy an Easter Brunch Buffet with french toast, bacon, Portuguese sausage, ham, spinach and cheese frittata, fried rice, Potatoes O’Brien, fresh fruit, omelette and salad stations, deserts and more. There will be three 90-minute seating times offered: 9:30am, 11:30am and 1:30pm. Cost is $23.95 for adults and half off for children ages 5-12. Call for reservations. (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

SWAN COURT – Sun. Apr 16. Enjoy a gourmet brunch on Easter Sunday overlooking the lagoon and waterfalls with an all-you-can-eat buffet. Top off with chef’s homemade dessert. Cost is $65 for adults and $33 per child. 10am. (Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

SHERATON MAUI RESORT – Sun. Apr 16. Celebrate Easter Sunday with delicious brunch buffet and keiki activities including an egg hunt, jumping castle, face painting and the annual Lucky Duck Race. The brunch buffet will take place at resorts Black Rock Kitchen and is priced at $62 per adult and $31 per child 6-12. Reservations required. 10am. (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

CONSUELO’S KITCHEN – Sun. Apr 16. Celebrate with a delicious Easter brunch. 10am. (115 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-9125.

HALI‘IMAILE GENERAL STORE – Sun. Apr 16. Enjoy your Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet in Makawao. Cost is $48 for adults and $18 for children 6-8. Reservations required. 10:30am. (900 Hali‘imaile Rd., Makawao); 808-572-2666; HGSMaui.com

HUMBLE MARKET KITCHIN – Sun. Apr 16. Enjoy Easter Sunday with a breakfast buffet. Featuring a carving station serving prime rib and ham, omelet station, local salad station, sandwich station and dessert station. Cost is $60 for adults and $25 children. Call for reservations. 11:30am. (Wailea Beach Resort, 3700 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-4655; Hmkmaui.com

GRAND WAILEA – Sun. Apr 16. Enjoy Easter brunch in the Grand Dining Room. Cost is $90 for adults and $45 for children 6-12. Go online to view the full menu and call for reservations. 11:30am. (3850 Wailea Alanui, Kihei); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

THE TERRACE – Sun. Apr 16. Celebrate this special day while enjoying world-class cuisine and stunning ocean views. Executive Chef Daniel Schmidt and his talented culinary team extend the boundaries of taste, cuisine and presentation at Easter Sunday’s brunch extravaganza. Cost is $108 per adult and $48 for children 6-12. Advance reservations required. Go online to view the menu and to make a reservation. 12pm. (The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, 1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7089; Opentable.com/the-terrace-the-ritz-carlton-kapalua

KAHILI RESTAURANT – Sun. Apr 16. Enjoy a beautiful Easter dinner buffet in Waikapu. Two seating times 5pm and 7:30pm. Cost is $42 per person and $21 for children 5-10. Call for reservations. (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com