There’s a Holiday Appetizers Cooking Class with Chef Lee at Sugar Beach Events this Friday, Dec. 2. Chef Lee will teach the class how to prepare a huge selection of yummy holiday appetizers in this round-robin style class. Items include wild mushroom and smoked Chèvre crostini, caprese sliders, guava-glazed meatballs, pesto-grilled bruschetta with fresh figs and butternut squash soup shooters. $95. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com
Photo courtesy Facebook/Sugar Beach Events
