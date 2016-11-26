Maui Time

Holiday Appetizers Cooking Class with Chef Lee at Sugar Beach Events

There’s a Holiday Appetizers Cooking Class with Chef Lee at Sugar Beach Events this Friday, Dec. 2. Chef Lee will teach the class how to prepare a huge selection of yummy holiday appetizers in this round-robin style class. Items include wild mushroom and smoked Chèvre crostini, caprese sliders, guava-glazed meatballs, pesto-grilled bruschetta with fresh figs and butternut squash soup shooters. $95. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

Photo courtesy Facebook/Sugar Beach Events

 

