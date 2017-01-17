Hana Ranch scaling back, making changes in 2017

Hana Ranch is reducing production this year due to the fact that Hana Ranch Provisions will not be re-opening. The Paia restaurant was forced to abruptly stop service in late September of 2016 due to building structural issues. After being closed for several months, the management team at Provisions confirmed that it will remain closed.

“In September we were forced to stop restaurant operations because of a safety issue with the building we were renting,” said General Manager Tricia White. “And while the landlord is working to repair the building, we unfortunately will not be able to reopen. To restart after a several month delay is too great a challenge for us to tackle at this time.”

Due to the restaurant closure, which was the largest customer for the farm at Hana Ranch, the ranch has scaled back their farming efforts. “The restaurant was a major revenue source for Hana Ranch and with the closure of Provisions, we are going to re-focus on being a beautiful cattle ranch and conserving the landscape here in Hana,” said Ranch Manager Morgan Maki. “Our goal of being responsible stewards of the land remains and we’re excited about what the future holds in store for us.”

Hana Ranch will continue its food service, however; it has partnered with Maui Preserved in Haiku to rent commercial kitchen space to continue to operate the Hana Burger Food Truck, located at their ranch in Hana.

Hana Ranch is a working cattle ranch on 3,600 acres in Hana. Its owners opened Provisions in August of 2015 as a way to bring a true farm-to-table venue to Maui and share the story of Hana Ranch. The restaurant has won several awards including an ‘Ilima Award for Best Restaurant on a Neighboring Island and a Reader’s Choice Award for Best Farm to Table Restaurant. Provisions’ food and dining experience also received accolades from publications like The New York Times, Vogue and The San Francisco Chronicle.

“I’m grateful for what we were able to achieve in a short amount of time and saddened that we had to close,” said Chef Gary Johnson. “We had a really great run and still feel strongly that the Maui community needs more opportunities to eat locally grown organic food.”

Photo: Sean M. Hower