Fork and Salad Maui releases new ‘Know Your Farmers’ video series

The owners of Fork & Salad Maui unveiled a video series at the Kihei restaurant’s grand opening that adds a new dimension to the farm-to-table experience. The video series, called Know Your Farmers, features the stories behind some of Maui’s local ag suppliers, including Kumu Farms in Waikapu, Waipoli Hydroponic Greens in upper Kula, and Oko‘a Farms in lower Kula.

“We wanted to take it beyond a farm name and photo, to give people a real, personal sense of where their food is coming from,” said Fork & Salad co-owner/chef Travis Morrin. “Putting the time and energy into producing these ‘Know Your Farmer’ videos honors the amazing work of Maui’s dedicated ag advocates and gives diners that extra connection to the fresh ingredients they love.”

The video series features different local farms and suppliers, and each video is three minutes or less (which is how long the owners say it takes to get a salad or sandwich made at the fast casual restaurant). The videos–which were released during Fork & Salad’s Fourth Friday grand opening celebration Aug. 26–can be viewed by scanning a QR code posted in the restaurant, or going to the “Farms” page on Fork and Salad’s website.

Local nonprofit Grow Some Good was on hand at the grand opening to share its programs and encourage home gardens with free plant and seed giveaways. Fork & Salad has announced a charitable partnership with Grow Some Good, donating $1 of every Beet & Goat Cheese salad purchased from September through March 2017.

The restaurant’s owners said Fork & Salad’s mission aligns with the goals of Grow Some Good, which currently provides student gardens in 12 Maui schools. The organization strives to create healthier communities by supporting local agriculture and improving access to nutritious, affordable food.

Fork & Salad’s owners also are supporting Grow Some Good at their other Kihei restaurant, Three’s Bar and Grill. They have selected the nonprofit as Three’s Kama`aina Give Back recipient for two consecutive months.

Fork & Salad features locally-sourced, farm-to-table foods including signature salads, build-your-own options, sandwiches, soups and an array of beverages, including beer, wine and kombucha cocktails.

Photo courtesy of Kiaora O’Conner