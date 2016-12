The first anniversary party for Down The Hatch in Lahaina happens this Friday, Aug. 19. The theme is “gold,” so get out your best gold clothing and accessories. There will be live music with the Tori Dixon Band, tasty food selections, adult shave ice, a blessed dressed in gold contests, prizes, awards and a dance party with DJ Bikini. No cover. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Photo: Flickr/ Jack