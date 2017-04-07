Famous International Festival at Lei’s Family Class Act

The Famous International Festival will be at UH Maui College’s Lei’s Family Class Act this Thursday, April 13. The Culinary Arts Garde Manger students will prepare a buffet with tasting stations that represent famous international festivals.’Enjoy foods indicative of Dia de los Muertes, Mardis Gras, Obon and the Chinese New Year. There’ll also be tummy desserts and a cash bar serving beer and wine for those that are 21+. Reservations required. $75-125. 5pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3280; Maui.hawaii.edu
Photo courtesy Bonnie Friedman
Comments