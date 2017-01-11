Dine-Out For Maui Humane Society at Flatbread Company in Paia

Dine-Out For Maui Humane Society is happening at Flatbread Company in Paia this Tuesday, Jan. 17. A percentage of all the night’s pizza sales will go to the Maui Humane Society, and there will also be a pretty cool silent auction. Every Tuesday is a benefit night at Flatbread, so please make sure to head to the North Shore with your family and friends so you can help support Maui’s furry friends in need this week. Free. 5pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Mauihumanesociety.org

Photo: Flickr/Jeffrey Villamin