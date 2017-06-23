Champagne Hale at Cliff House

This exclusive pop-up bar and lounge offers a front row seat to the finest Maui sunsets from Thursday, June 29 through Sunday, Sept. 3. It’s set atop Kapalua Bay, and guests will experience the island lifestyle with Chef David Viviano’s innovative menu. Champagnes featured include Veuve Clicquot Rich, available for the first time in the islands. Veuve Clicquot’s signature Yellow Label, Rose and La Grande Dame will also be available by the glass and in a special “sunset tasting flight.” 4:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay.
Photo courtesy MKB
