Black Pearl Launch at Maui Brewing Company

Maui Brewing Company celebrates the launch of the 2016 Edition of Black Pearl Jan. 26 with festivities at both the Kihei Tasting Room and Kahana Brewpub. The launch of the very limited brew will start with a few words from one of MBC’s “scallywags” at 4:45pm and bottle-pouring beginning at 5pm. Pirate-themed cocktails and randalled beers will also be available

“The brewing, aging, and bottling of Black Pearl in locally sourced rum barrels has been a passion project for us at Maui Brewing Company over the past year,” said Brewing Supervisor Clay Jenkins. “Months of preparation, recipe development, and patience has yielded a limited quantity of one of our most delicious releases to date. Our team has created a unique blend of decadent chocolate porter aged for nine months in charred rum barrels, rounded out by our signature toasted coconut. It is truly a feast for the senses for our die-hard fans as well as those new to barrel aged beers. We are excited to invite MBC fans on the Black Pearl voyage.”

Black Pearl, with its 12.0 percent ABV and 30 IBUs, consists of the base beer for Imperial Coconut Porter (2016 GABF Gold Medal Field Beer Champion) that has been set aside to age in Rum barrels. The additional time on the wood lends an added booziness and vanilla flavors to the viscous base beer. After its time in the barrel, a three-day re-circulation on toasted coconut chips soften for a pleasant mouth-feel and flavor.

Black Pearl is currently available in 750ml bottles for pre-sales orders either online at Squareup.com/store/mauibrewingco or by visiting Maui Brewing Company locations, with pick-up available only in the Kihei Tasting Room after the Jan. 26 launch.

MBC is a fiercely local company and has remained steadfast regarding local production. The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

Photo courtesy Maui Brewing Company