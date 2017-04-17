The 15th annual Aipono Restaurant Awards will take place at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort this Sunday, April 23. The evening will begin with a cocktails and pupus and continue with a multi-course dinner with wine pairings. There’ll be a costume contest, and a portion of the evening proceeds will benefit the students of UH Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program. $210-235. 5:30pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka`anapali); 808-661-1234; Mauimagazine.net/aipono2017
Photo courtesy Hyatt Regency Maui
