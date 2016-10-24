Alvin Savella Named Head Chef of The Banyan Tree at Ritz-Carlton Kapalua

Alvin Savella has been appointed Head Chef of The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua’s signature restaurant, The Banyan Tree. Savella will helm the kitchen at the award-winning restaurant which features fresh local fare coupled with sunset views and an open-air atmosphere. He plans to embrace The Banyan Tree’s farm-to-fork and garden-to-glass culinary concepts.

Savella is a Maui native who brings nearly two decades of culinary experience to The Banyan Tree. Savella most recently served as Chef de Cuisine at Pulehu, An Italian Grill at the Westin Ka’anapali Ocean Resort Villas; he held that post for the past several years. However, Savella spent the majority of his culinary career in Southern California, most notably at Jer-ne Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey.

“Savella brings a fresh perspective and boisterous personality to the already talented Banyan Tree team,” said The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua General Manager Mike Kass. “His creativity and passion for fresh, innovative cuisine results in beautiful and strikingly flavorful dishes that elevate the dining experience for our guests.”

Savella attained an Associate of Science in Culinary Arts as well as a Bachelor of Science in Culinary Management at The Art Institute of California-Los Angeles. He is also an active Brand Ambassador to “True Cooks” and does local televised cooking segments on “Living 808” on KHON2 News and a morning culinary show on KITV4.

In addition to hiring a new Head Chef, the restaurant is slated to undergo a re-imaged interior design in early 2017. Savella will be at the forefront of the restaurant’s renovation as part of the resort’s ongoing transformation which began this past summer with the completion of brand new Residential Suites, the new Burger Shack beachside restaurant, and an enhanced lobby lanai experience.

Photo courtesy Ritz-Carlton Kapalua