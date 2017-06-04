Zenshin Daiko’s 18th annual Taiko Festival will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Saturday, June 10. Zenshin Daiko has more than 50 members who will present new works created by their group. The festival will also feature On Ensemble from Los Angeles, a group that’s known for fusing taiko drumming with jazz and rock with Central Asian overtone singing. $10-20. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo courtesy of Flickr/Jen Russo
Comments