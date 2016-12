The Maui Celebrity Series is hosting a pre-New Years Eve celebration at the Iao Theater this Friday, Dec. 30. This one-night-only crooner show will beam William Shatner onto the stage with Brian Evans, Corky Gardner, Cool Hand Luke, Brian Michaels and King Martin. Tickets are $50 local rate, $98, $134 or $206. Meet and Greet tickets are $225. 7pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/William Shatner