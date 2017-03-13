TONIGHT (Mar. 13): Maui OnStage presents FREE reading of ‘Harold and Maude’

My high school senior year English teacher was the coolest ever. Ms. Cugini was tough, exacting and, when she wasn’t schooling us on how to roll our “r”s properly when reciting the Canterbury Tales Prologue in its original Middle English, she’d show us classic movies like Harold and Maude. Believe me–there’s nothing so eye-opening to a room full of 17-year-olds as the 1971 film about a death-obsessed young man (Bud Cort) who falls in love with an irreverent 79-year-old (Ruth Gordon).

Anyway, you can share a little of the joy that is Harold and Maude tonight (Mar. 13) at the Iao Theater. Maui OnStage is staging a FREE reading of the dark comedy as part of their One-Night-Only series. The reading features Kathy Collins, Barbara Sedano, Isaac Rauch, Steve Hatcher, Ted Hatcher, Rochelle Pinkowitz Dunning, Adriane Raff Corwin, Patty Lee Sylva and Scott M. Smith.

The show starts at 6:30pm and is FREE. The Iao Theater is located at 68 N. Market St. in Wailuku. For more information about Maui Onstage, go to Mauionstage.com.

Image courtesy Maui OnStage