The Wonderheads ‘Loon’ at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Wonderheads will perform Loon at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Wednesday, Feb. 1. The show will be a surprising mix of physical theater, comedy and pathos with incredible props and characters. Performed in full face masks, Loon a love story that whisks a man to the moon and back. This is a great Maui family event, and the show is recommended for ages 10 years and older. $28. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC