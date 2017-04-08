The Wizard of OZ at Baldwin High School Auditorium

The Baldwin High School Performing Arts and Theatre Guild presents The Wizard of Oz production from Thursday April 6th- Sunday April 16th. See how Maui’s talented teen actors travel down the yellow brick road to the Emerald City. Will the great and powerful Wizard of Oz grant their wishes? Show times are April 9 and April 16 at 2pm; April 14 at 7pm and April 15 at 2pm and 7pm. $12 Adults, $10 Seniors $7 Students (12-17), $5 Children (11 and under). 7pm. Baldwin High School, (1650 Ka`ahumanu Ave., Wailuku); 808-727-3200; Baldwin.k12.hi.us
Photo courtesy of Flickr/Thomas Hawk
