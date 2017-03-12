Watch The Trial of the Big Bad Wolf at the Iao Theater this Saturday, Mar. 18 and Sunday, Mar. 19. This is the last weekend, so make sure to attend to find out if the Wolf is the villain or the victim, the three pigs are innocent or at fault, and if the jurors are solid citizens or characters from the past. Will the media accurately report the proceedings, or will they turn the courtroom into a circus? Watch Maui’s rising talent in this awesome stage production that was originally written by Joseph Robinette. $6-10. Saturday at 11am & Sunday at 1pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

Photo: MissMarvel50sWorld/Wikimedia Commons