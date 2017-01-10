New Shanghai Circus at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The New Shanghai Circus is back at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Monday, Jan. 16 and Tuesday, Jan. 17. Always a Maui favorite, here’s a chance to bring your family and friends to a great stage performance of contortionists, jugglers, balance artists and daring acrobats. This group of talented performers from China will most definitely wow you with their living sculptures and graceful moves. $12-35. 4pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC