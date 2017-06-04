Seabury Hall is putting the classic drama Medea on stage and you really should see it. The story of Medea derives from Greek mythology and the play will show Medea as a woman who has been scorned by her husband. Produced and directed by Vinnie Linares, expect high drama, jealousy and revenge. Showtimes are Saturdays June 10 and 17 at 7:30pm; Sundays June 11 and 18 at 3pm; Friday, June 16 at 7:30pm. $20. 7:30pm. Seabury Hall (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org

Photo courtesy Vincent Linares