Judy’s Gang at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Judy’s Gang will perform at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Sunday, Jan. 15. Produced by Judy Ridolfino, guests can see the production of One World, which features many of Maui’s performance-inclined keiki. Expect sparkling costumes, jazz and tap dancers aged 3 and older. These kids are talented, confident, fun and full of excitement. Free for kids 4 and under. $13. 5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Judy’s Gang
