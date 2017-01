The Jamie Adkins: Circus Incognitus show will be at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Saturday, Jan. 21. Adkins will take on the role of a virtuoso clown that embodies the “vulnerable everyman.” You’ll see him wander onto the stage, delighted to see the audience awaiting, then struggle to make everyday objects work for his performance on stage. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo: Amanda Russell