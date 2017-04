Here Comes The Funny Tour with Adam Sandler and Friends will be at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Friday, Mar. 31. Presented by Netflix, guests will get to see Sandler, David Spade and Rob Schneider. This is one of Maui’s biggest comedy events of the year, so you might want to get tickets early. Please note that there will be two showtimes. $35-125. 7pm, 9:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC