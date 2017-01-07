Maui Time

'Her Body of Stories' at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

A performance of Her Bodies of Stories will take place at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Friday, Jan. 13. It will feature Jocelyn Ng, Serena Simmons and Grace Taylor and will explore themes of diaspora, settler colonialism, hopeful de-colonization and growing up in Hawaii. Expect slam poetry, acting and entertainment that will move from fierce to playful to thought-provoking. $20. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

