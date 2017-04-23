Ha`upu: A Hawaiian Opera at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

You can see Ha`upu: A Hawaiian Opera at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Saturday, April 29. The opera is tells the story of Hina, a female ali`i from Hilo who’s kidnapped by Kapepe`ekauila, a rogue ali`i from Molokai. See Kana and Nihau (Hina’s sons) forge an attack on Kapepe`ekauila’s fortress high atop the cliffs of Ha`upu. The opera will be presented in Hawaiian. $25-35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of MACC