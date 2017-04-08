‘Dial M For Murder’ at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei

Directed by Francis Taua, Dial M For Murder will run from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 30 at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei. The play was originally written by Frederick Knot in 1952, and later introduced as a film directed and produced by Alfred Hitchcock. The play stars Dale Lee Button, William Makozak, Jim Oxborrow and Marsi Smith. Showtimes are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. (no performance on Easter Sunday, April 16). $26+. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com
Photo courtesy of ProArts
