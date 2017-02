David Sedaris will perform at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Tuesday, Feb. 7. Yes, the David Sedaris. He’s more than well known for dry comedy, strong opinions, stronger performances and incredible writing. The evening will provide insight into his career, personal life, a Q&A, book-signings and a chance to hear him read from unpublished works. $32-62. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of Facebook/David Sedaris