Compagnie Herve Koubi at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Delight in Compagnie Herve Koubi at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Thursday, Mar. 30. Herve Koubi is one of Europe’s most distinct choreographers. He’ll bring his dance company to Maui to perform “What The Day Owes The Night.” The dance company is comprised of 12 French-Algerian and West African dancers who will present urban and contemporary dance with capoeira and martial arts. $35-45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo courtesy the MACC
Comments