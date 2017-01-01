Comedian Rita Rudner at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Comedian Rita Rudner will perform at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Saturday, Jan. 7. Famously known for filling the house in Las Vegas shows, you’ll definitely enjoy being entertained by her epigrammatic one-liners. She’s been named Las Vegas’ Comedian of the Year nine years in a row. Make sure to book your tickets as soon as possible, we have a feeling this show might just sell out. $40-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC