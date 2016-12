Bill Maher’s All Star Evening of Comedy returns to the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Sunday, Jan. 1. This year, Maher will share the stage with Margaret Cho and Dana Gould. This will probably be a sold-out show, so get your tickets as soon as possible. You won’t want to miss seeing Mr. Agent Provocateur and his hysterical friends on Maui. $79.50-99.50. 8pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo: David Becker/WireImage