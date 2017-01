Bill Engvall will light up the stage at the Maui Theatre in Lahaina this Saturday, Jan. 28. Engvall is an actor and comedian best known for his blue-collar humor. VIP tickets include seats in the first five rows, exclusive meet-and-greet, photo opportunities, an autograph pass and a Bill Engvall DVD. $59-124.99. 8pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Bill Engvall