Auditions For Sing It: A Teen Singing Competition at Lahaina Cannery Mall

Auditions For Sing It: A Teen Singing Competition at the Lahaina Cannery Mall are happening now until midnight on Saturday, June 3. The contest is open to Maui residents 13-18. To enter, send a YouTube video link of your performance (no more than three minutes) and a short bio that includes contact info to [email protected] Fifteen contestants will be selected to perform as the finalists at the event on June 24. Free. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

