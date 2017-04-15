Annual Dance Showcase at Seabury Hall’s A`ali`ikuhonua Creative Arts Center

The 28th annual Dance Showcase will take place at Seabury Hall’s A`ali`ikuhonua Creative Arts Center from Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23. Attendees will see a spectacular series of dances that feature all age groups in the Seabury Hall Dance Program. Directed by David Ward, there will be an array of jazz, modern, ballet, hip-hop, musical and contemporary dance performances. $12 for adults, $10 for kupuna and $5 for students and keiki. 7pm. Seabury Hall’s A`ali`ikuhonua Creative Arts Center, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org
Photo courtesy Andre Morissette
Comments